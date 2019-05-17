|
|
William Robert Hoffman, “Bill”, 60, beloved son of the late Robert and Nancy Hoffman, died Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born February 16, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert Hoffman and the late Nancy (Kurtas) Hoffman. Bill attended Pottsgrove High School and Montgomery County Community College. He was employed by the state for 35 years, retiring at the age of 52. Bill was kindhearted and compassionate to everyone he knew. He was loved by his friends, neighbors and family. He enjoyed classic cars, especially his beloved Cadillac and was an avid music collector. Bill leaves behind his three siblings: Elizabeth Segal, (wife of Robert) Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Bruce A. Hoffman, Pottstown and Lisa Rosetti (wife of Frank), Limerick; a niece: Jennifer Wise (Kyle McDaniel); nephew: Nick Hoffman and several cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 135 Bridge Street, Spring City with the Rev. Jack A. Mason officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am Wednesday in the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations and online condolences can be made online at www.sgsfuneralhome.com to Season’s Hospice and the SPCA, Montgomery County. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on May 18, 2019