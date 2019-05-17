The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
(610) 948-7672
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hoffman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Hoffman Obituary
William Robert Hoffman, “Bill”, 60, beloved son of the late Robert and Nancy Hoffman, died Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born February 16, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert Hoffman and the late Nancy (Kurtas) Hoffman. Bill attended Pottsgrove High School and Montgomery County Community College. He was employed by the state for 35 years, retiring at the age of 52. Bill was kindhearted and compassionate to everyone he knew. He was loved by his friends, neighbors and family. He enjoyed classic cars, especially his beloved Cadillac and was an avid music collector. Bill leaves behind his three siblings: Elizabeth Segal, (wife of Robert) Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Bruce A. Hoffman, Pottstown and Lisa Rosetti (wife of Frank), Limerick; a niece: Jennifer Wise (Kyle McDaniel); nephew: Nick Hoffman and several cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 135 Bridge Street, Spring City with the Rev. Jack A. Mason officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am Wednesday in the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations and online condolences can be made online at www.sgsfuneralhome.com to Season’s Hospice and the SPCA, Montgomery County. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
Download Now