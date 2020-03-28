The Mercury Obituaries
William Hoffman Obituary
William “Bill” Hoffman, 84, formerly of Boyertown, husband of the late Jean (Angstadt) Hoffman, passed away Thursday March 26, 2020 at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late William and Minnie (Snell) Hoffman. Bill started farming at a young age alongside his father and brothers and continued until age 65. He was known for raising quality beef cattle as well as chickens and eggs. Bill loved his farm and showed his pride by maintaining it. In addition to farming, Bill worked as a mechanic in the former Tung-Sol/Wagner Electric/Federal Mogul for 35+ years and enjoyed the camaraderie of his co-workers. Surviving are three sons Michael L. Hoffman, Daniel W. Hoffman husband of Kathleen, and David A. Hoffman husband of Dawn; one daughter Sandra J. Hoffman wife of Regina Bridges; and five grandchildren April Cohen, Emily, Austin, and Madison Hoffman, and Robert Bridges. Along with his wife and parents, Bill was predeceased by two brothers Curtis and Henry Hoffman; and two sisters Irene Richards and Thelma Moser. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Oley Valley Community Fair Association, PO Box 55, Oley, PA 19547. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 29, 2020
