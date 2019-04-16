|
|
William R. Johnson, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home in Pottstown, PA. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Jeffery) Johnson with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Bloomsburg, PA, on August 23, 1939, Bill was the son of the late Ralph S. Johnson and Hilda F. (Camp) Johnson. Bill worked at PP&L for 34 years. After retiring, he was a school bus drive for 15 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, and served as a past president for the Pennsylvania State Archery Association. Additionally, he was a member of the BPOE Elks 814 in Pottstown and held various roles during his time there, including treasurer, chaplain, and trustee. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Steven Johnson, York, PA; David Weller, husband of Tricia, Gilbertsville, PA; and Meredith Henry, wife of Randy, Birdsboro, PA; eleven grandchildren, Jonathan, Haley, Hannah, Michael, Marco, Tiffany, Ryan, Forrest, Stephan, Sarah, and Chase; and three great-granddaughters, Isabella, Scarlett, and Lanae. He is predeceased by one son, Robert Johnson; and two brothers, Ralph and Jimmy Johnson. A viewing will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 316 E. High St., Pottstown, PA 19464. An Elks service will be held at 10:30 a.m. before the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Joshua Caler will be officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464 will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 252 Pottstown, PA 19464 or TriCounty Hospice, 13 Armand Hammer Blvd., Suite 201, Pottstown, PA 19464. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 19, 2019