1/
William Kapichok Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Kapichok Jr., 68, of Windfall, PA., died, July, 21, 2020. Born in Norristown on February 26, 1952 a son of William Sr. and Idella (Quigg) Kapichok. He was a 1970 graduate of Spring-Ford School in Royersford. Bill was active in baseball and was a running back for the Spring-Ford Rams, winning the 1969 Ches’-Mont football championship. On August 18, 1974 Bill married Margery Keppen in Royalsford. They later moved to Bradford County PA and established a dairy farm. Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his in-laws; Harold and Ruth Keppen. Surviving are his wife of 45 years; Marge, children; Tara (David) Knecht and Clint (Andrea) Kapichok, both of Canton and Guy (Katrina) Kapichok of Towanda, eight grandchildren; special cousin; Morris (Sandy) Quigg of Pheonixville, an aunt; Rose Ann Coakley of Pottstown. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, from 11 A.M.-1 P.M at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. Services will follow at 1 P.M. Please abide by all CDC guidelines when attending. A full obituary and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pepper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
Pepper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA 17724
(570) 673-4333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved