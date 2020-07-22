William Kapichok Jr., 68, of Windfall, PA., died, July, 21, 2020. Born in Norristown on February 26, 1952 a son of William Sr. and Idella (Quigg) Kapichok. He was a 1970 graduate of Spring-Ford School in Royersford. Bill was active in baseball and was a running back for the Spring-Ford Rams, winning the 1969 Ches’-Mont football championship. On August 18, 1974 Bill married Margery Keppen in Royalsford. They later moved to Bradford County PA and established a dairy farm. Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his in-laws; Harold and Ruth Keppen. Surviving are his wife of 45 years; Marge, children; Tara (David) Knecht and Clint (Andrea) Kapichok, both of Canton and Guy (Katrina) Kapichok of Towanda, eight grandchildren; special cousin; Morris (Sandy) Quigg of Pheonixville, an aunt; Rose Ann Coakley of Pottstown. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, from 11 A.M.-1 P.M at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. Services will follow at 1 P.M. Please abide by all CDC guidelines when attending. A full obituary and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com