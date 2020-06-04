William L. McCauley II, 43, of Pottstown, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the beloved father of Olivia McCauley. Born October 4, 1976 in Philadelphia, he was the son of Dorothy (Zilinski) Rowland, of Pottstown, and the late William L. McCauley, Sr. Will loved spending time with his daughter, and he loved exploring and seeing how things worked. He was obsessed with anime series and getting the full story. An avid gamer, he enjoyed being online with people all over the world. Will taught people to live in the moment. Regardless of what you had, you can always learn to make the most of it. He encouraged people to forget about everything else going on in the world long enough to stop and smell the flowers. In addition to his daughter and mother, he is survived by his step-father, Bruce Rowland; sisters, Michele Chrisman (Ron) of Limerick, and Kelly Bruns (Nick) of Collegeville; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to an account for the benefit of Olivia. Details will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store