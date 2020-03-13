|
|
William L. Raysor Jr., 60, of Pottstown died Tuesday at University of Penn Hospital from a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late William L. and Helen V. Raysor. William was employed at Boscov’s Distribution Center. William is survived by his loving family, siblings, Louise Andybur, Pottstown, Linda Gabel, wife of Donald Gabel, Boyertown, Dennis Raysor, husband of Darlene Raysor, Boyertown, Janet Miller, Pottstown, and Robert Raysor husband of Jensie Anderson, Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be private. Contributions can be made to: Penn Medicine Development, Liver transplant unit, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020