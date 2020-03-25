Home

William Lee Stepp On Monday, March 23, 2020 William “Bill” Lee Stepp went to join our Lord. He was a current resident of the Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City and lifelong resident of Linfield. Born and raised in Linfield, his lifelong passion was the restoration and care of the “Mordecai Evans House”, the earliest home in Limerick Township, and now on the National Register of Historic Places. He had many friends. William was predeceased by Jeanette (Delgrosso), his wife of 58 years. William is survived by two sons: Scott (Douglassville, PA) and Steven (Norcross, GA). He is also survived by her daughter-in-law Karen Stepp (Scott). In addition, William is survived by four grandchildren: Brittany (Philadelphia, PA), Weston (Sacramento, CA), Katie (Atlanta, GA), and Billy, (Atlanta, GA). He loved his grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Ann Wlazelek, (Linfield) and Edith Olson (Hilton Head) His sister Sandra Neilson (Syracuse) predeceased him.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 26, 2020
