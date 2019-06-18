|
William Linford Baver, 87, formerly of South Coventry Twp., husband of the late Nancy (Weidman) Baver, passed away Monday June 17, 2019 at Keystone Villa in Douglassville. Born in Saint Peters, he was the son of the late Elwood and Frances (Houck) Baver. Bill served in the US Army. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School, served as a trustee, and served on the administrative board. He was also a member of the South Coventry Twp. Zoning Board for over 35 years. Bill taught Math and worked as a guidance counselor for 39 years in the Pottstown School District. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing poker and pinochle. Surviving is one daughter Christine Baver Baum wife of Joseph; one son William “Andy” Baver husband of Andrea; five grandchildren Kathryn Baum Ricard wife of Darryl, Molly Baum wife of Matt Paoli, Lillian Baum O’Connor wife of Kevin, Jesse Baver, and Sarah Baver; five great grandchildren Luke, Grant, and Eleanor Ricard, and Judith and Arthur Paoli; loving companion Dot Cannel; and dear friend Michael Nestor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to Mount Carmel UMC, PO Box 263, 2203 Harmonyville Rd., St. Peters, PA 19470. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 19, 2019