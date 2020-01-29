|
|
William N. Luyben, 56, of Wyomissing, PA, passed away January 28, 2020 in his residence, with his loving wife and family by his side. He fought a valiant battle against lymphoma cancer for 1-1/2 years. Bill was the husband of Sharon P. (Love) Luyben. They celebrated 28 years of marriage on March 23, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was a son of William L. and Janet N. Luyben of Perkiomenville, PA. Bill graduated from Perkiomen Valley High School in 1981, having been a student athlete in football, wrestling and track, as well as being a member of the National Honor Society. He had been an active member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schwenksville, PA. Bill graduated from Lehigh University in 1986 with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. He went on to become a CPA. When he met Sharon, Bill relocated to Berks County and worked for the former Meridian Bank and Santander Bancorp. Bill truly enjoyed his past six years at Penske Truck Leasing in the auditing department. Bill was a member of Bausman Memorial UCC in Wyomissing, PA, where he had served as treasurer for several years. As a devoted husband and father, he assisted Sharon in her job as a music educator and Minister of Music by taking care of their children at church, as well as chaperoning many school Music Department trips. Bill played on several local softball teams, and enjoyed coaching his children in a variety of sports. Family always came first to Bill. He especially enjoyed spending summers at the beach with his family at their house on Fenwick Island, DE. Bill’s family would like to give a special thanks for the loving care provided by Dr. Nicole Agostino and the staff at the McGlinn Cancer Center at Tower Health, Dr. Porcu and Jefferson Hospital, and to the staff of Heartland Hospice. In addition to his loving wife, Sharon, and his parents, Bill is survived by his children, Nathaniel, Trevor, and Elizabeth Luyben, all of Wyomissing, PA, and a brother Michael L. Luyben, Wilmington, DE; his father-in-law C. Wilbur Love, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rochelle and Stanton Graeff. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Bill Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00am at Bausman Memorial UCC, 1064 Penn Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610. A public visitation will be held from 9-11am in the Church. Burial will be private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill’s honor to Bausman Memorial UCC at the address above. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 2, 2020