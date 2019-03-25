|
|
William David McCrudden, 88 of Pottstown, PA, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, Florida. Born March 1, 1931 in Pottstown, PA, he was the son of the late John S. McCrudden and Emma (Harp) McCrudden. He was the loving husband of Janice (Care) McCrudden for 68 years. William (Bill) was a 1949 graduate from the North Coventry High School. He served in the U.S. Army Active Reserves from 1950-1956. Bill was a member of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, Douglassville, PA, Union Lodge #479 F. & A.M., Pottstown Royal Arch #271, the Nativity Commandery #71, Pottstown, Scottish Rite, Bodies of the Valley of Reading, PA, Amity Fire Co., Pine Forge Sportsmen Club, the American Legion, Birdsboro and P.O.S of A Lodge, Douglassville, PA, and Daniel Boone Optimist Club. In his younger days he coached the Douglassville Baseball Jr. Legion Team and was a Boy Scout leader. He loved to hunt, fish, and golf. Bill enjoyed spending time with his 6 grandchildren and great grandson. He was employed by Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. and Occidental Chemical Corporation, Pottstown, PA for 36 years. Surviving along with his wife are 2 sons, John husband of Jill McCrudden of Voorhees, NJ and William husband of Gwen McCrudden of Lancaster, PA, 1 daughter, Cynthia widow of Kim Wentzel of Boyertown, PA, 1 brother, Dennis McCrudden of Eureka, MT; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandson. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Phyllis Staverosky and Jean Nowak. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:50 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 1188 Ben Franklin Highway East (Route 422), Douglassville, PA. Masonic service by Union Lodge #479 F. & A.M. will be held at 10:50 AM with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church. Interment will be in St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Pine Forge Sportsmen’s Club 209 Pine Forge Road, Pine Forge, PA 19548 or St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 396 Douglassville, PA 19518. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019