William P. Beard Jr., age 83, husband of the late Rosalie (Fiore) Beard, of Gilbertsville, PA, formerly Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born on November 13, 1936 in Phoenixville, PA, he was a son of the late William P. Sr. and Alice (Kook) Beard. Mr. Beard was a graduate of Phoenixville High School, as well as the Spring Garden Institute in Philadelphia. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Phoenixville, and the Phoenix Lodge #75, F&AM. Mr. Beard enjoyed his model trains, liked to travel and go out for a nice meal. He was a volunteer fire policeman for the West End Fire Company, and was a member of the Friendship Fire Company, Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Company, the Polish-American Citizens Club, Phoenixville Moose Lodge 1273, and the VFW Post 1564. Mr. Beard is survived by one daughter, Kimberly A., wife of Mark Ganter of Gilbertsville, PA; three grandchildren, Daniel Ganter, fiance of Jennifer Crouch, Dr. Devon Ganter, wife of Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, and Brittany, wife of Austin Moyer; four great-grandchildren, Michael Jr., Margaret Preston, Lucas, and Ella Rosalie; and three nephews, Dale Redmon, Joseph Ortlip, and Timothy Ortlip. Mr. Beard was preceded in death by several nieces and nephews. A private graveside will take place at the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. A public service will be held at a later date. Please continue to check back. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Montgomery Country SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury from May 20 to May 21, 2020.