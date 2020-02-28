|
William P. Mawhinney, 72, of Limerick, formerly of Mayfair, husband of the late Bette Rae (Mang) Mawhinney, passed away Thursday February 27, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Peters) Mawhinney. William was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, he was a true family man, and will be greatly missed. William graduated from Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, and then enlisted in the United States Army, where he received an expert marksmanship medal, and served in Vietnam. After he completed his military service, he worked as a freight truck driver for De-Pen-Line, Inc., in Oaks, Pa., for over 20 years. He then went on to work for Frame’s Motor Freight, Inc., in West Chester, Pa. Once he retired from the trucking business he became a successful car salesman for Piazza Honda of Pottstown, in Limerick, Pa. After he retired, he served on the Board of Directors, at William Penn Villas, where he was a board member, and he was also head of the architectural committee. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, he had a passion for weather, sports, politics, Honda Motor vehicles, and landscaping his yard. He was very knowledgeable in arboriculture, and enjoyed taking care of his trees, grass and shrubs. Surviving are two daughters Christine Lark wife of Chris and Laurie Houston wife of Scott; three grandchildren Christopher, Tyler, and Kaitlyn Lark; one brother Joe Mawhinney; one sister Joan Downs wife of Joe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his wife and parents, William was predeceased by his brother John Mawhinney. A memorial service will be held Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11:00-11:45 AM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020