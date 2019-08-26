The Mercury Obituaries
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
1927 - 2019
William Pahowka Sr. Obituary
William G. Pahowka, Sr. 92, widower of Dorothy A. Pahowka of Stowe, PA passed away on Friday August 23, 2019 at Berkshire Center, Exeter Township.
Born in Coatesville, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Tatiana (Zaruba) Pahowka.
Mr. Pahowka had worked as an electronics supervisor for comodore computers.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World war II.
Bill was a member of Holy Trinity R.C.C. Pottstown, PA, Holy Trinity Club also of Pottstown, PA and St. Gabriel's Lodge in Stowe, PA .
Surviving are three children Yvonne M. wife of Jay Wagner of Lincoln University, PA, William G. Pahowka, Jr. of Stowe, PA and David W. Pahowka companion of Melissa of Pottstown, PA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren Justin Wagner (Carolynn), Jane Wagner (Mandeep), Gareth Pahowka (Andrea), Kiernan Pahowka-Quay, Kyle Pahowka, Meridith Pahowka and Mikaela Doss (Austin). Also, eight great-grandchildren Ellie, Paul, Laney, Addison, Olivia, Alan, Jolie and Cole.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High St., Pottstown, PA. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10-11 A.M. prior to the service. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe, PA
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to CDH Cherubs at 152 South White St., Wake Forest, NC 27587 in memory of great-granddaughter Addison Quay.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 25, 2019
