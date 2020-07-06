1/1
William R. Weil
William R. Weil, 87, husband of Patsy A. (Zimmerman) Weil, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence. Born in District Township, Pa, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Miller) Weil and William Wilson Weil. William served in the Army during the Korean War. He then worked at Boyertown Burial Casket as a supervisor for 37 years and also Bally Block Company as a lumber inspector for 15 years. Surviving in addition to his wife of 67 years, are one daughter, Brenda K., wife of Tony Boyd; three sons, Kenneth W. Weil, Ricky D. Weil, husband of Cindy, Brian E. Weil, husband of Cara; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one sister and three brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Oley Cemetery, Spangsville, PA at 10:00AM. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 6 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
