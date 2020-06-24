William "Bill" Rhoads
Or Copy this URL to Share
William “Bill” Rhoads, 76, of Blue Ball, PA passed away at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital on Saturday June 20, 2020 following a brief illness. Born at Pottstown hospital, he was the son of the late George and Mary (nee Herb) Rhoads. Before retirement,Bill had been employed by “Explo-tech” for more than 30+ years, transporting explosives and managing inventory. Prior to that, he was a professional truck driver, hauling cattle both short and long distances for Clarence Renninger and later for (Edgar) Black Trucking. Though his true calling and God-given talent was auctioneering, he was never able to follow that dream as life’s demands took its toll. But oh how he could entertain his friends with this skill! Every aspect of his life involved his love of agriculture. From the farm where he was raised near Bally, then on to Boyertown, and finally to the picturesque hills of Lancaster County, he loved God’s green earth. Bill was a gregarious person, happiest among gatherings of friends and loved ones. He had a larger than life personality and could tell a story like no one else! Acquaintances quickly became lifelong friends! He enjoyed auto racing, following the Phillies and the Philadephia Eagles. Later in life he began collecting precision and antique farm toys, acquiring many rare and valuable pieces. Surviving are his loving and devoted son, Eric William Rhoads (Leah) of Downingtown; a grandson, River Rhoads; and two sisters, Connie Bahnck (William) of Ottsville, PA and Susan McKinney (Larry) of Wendell, NC. and 8 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Nancy Lou Weaver and Martha Pearl Rhoads. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA

Funeral services provided by
Groff High Funeral Home
145 West Main St.
New Holland, PA 17557
717-354-0444
