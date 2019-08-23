|
|
William Thomas Davis, III, 89, of Pottstown, husband of Peggy K. (Frocke) Davis, passed away on Thursday at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was a son of the late William Thomas Davis, II and the late Elizabeth (Murphy) Davis. William was a steel designer for United Engineers for twenty years, retiring in 1998. He also worked at the former Bethlehem Steel Co. He served in the Army during the Korean War. William was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Pottstown, and the Knights of Columbus. William loved spending time with his family. His family was the most important thing in his life. Surviving besides his wife of sixty three years is a son, Drew T. Davis and his wife Marlo, Collegeville; two grandchildren, Connor and Dalton; a nephew, Terry Hallman and his wife Angie, and their children Alex and Matthew, of Pottstown. A memorial mass will be held 11:00 A.M. on Friday August 30, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Hanover & Beech Streets, Pottstown. Burial will be private in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. in the gathering center at church. Following the mass there will be a luncheon at Cutillo’s Restaurant. Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 844 Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019