Wilmer E. (Duke) Kinckiner Jr., 84, passed away at the Southeastern Veterans Center (SEVC) in Spring City on November 21, 2019 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease/dementia. He was the son of the late Wilmer E. and Margaret (Missimer) Kinckiner. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene (Lambert) Kinckiner, son Drew W. Kinckiner, grandson Ryan L. Hallman (Esther), great grandson Carter Hallman, granddaughter Kelli (Hallman) Burke (Jacob), sister and brother and law Judy and Howie Bedell and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Lynn K. Hallman, and his sister and brother in law Constance (Kinckiner) and H. Searles Boone. Whole body donation was arranged by Science Care. A memorial service will be held at SEVC on January 26, 2020. Contributions can be made is name to SEVC, One Veteran’s Drive, Spring City, PA 19475 or to for Parkinson’s’ Research (michaeljfox.org).
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019