Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmer Kinckiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmer Kinckiner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilmer Kinckiner Jr. Obituary
Wilmer E. (Duke) Kinckiner Jr., 84, passed away at the Southeastern Veterans Center (SEVC) in Spring City on November 21, 2019 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease/dementia. He was the son of the late Wilmer E. and Margaret (Missimer) Kinckiner. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene (Lambert) Kinckiner, son Drew W. Kinckiner, grandson Ryan L. Hallman (Esther), great grandson Carter Hallman, granddaughter Kelli (Hallman) Burke (Jacob), sister and brother and law Judy and Howie Bedell and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Lynn K. Hallman, and his sister and brother in law Constance (Kinckiner) and H. Searles Boone. Whole body donation was arranged by Science Care. A memorial service will be held at SEVC on January 26, 2020. Contributions can be made is name to SEVC, One Veteran’s Drive, Spring City, PA 19475 or to for Parkinson’s’ Research (michaeljfox.org).
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -