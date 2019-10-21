|
Winifred (Winnie) J. Neiman, 87, of Chester Springs, PA, widow of Richard D. Neiman, passed away in her residence on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was the last surviving child of Katherine (Stauffer) and Roscoe Balmer. She is survived by her sons, Keith A. Neiman, husband of Nancy T. (Bailer) of Gilbertsville, and Scott R. Neiman of Chester Springs, PA, grandchildren Christina B. Neiman, Alexander R. Neiman and Jonathan J. Neiman, all of Gilbertsville, PA. She was predeceased by her brother Malcom Balmer, who passed away in 2005.
Winnie grew up in Bechtelsville, PA and was a 1950 graduate of Boyertown High School. She was employed as an Orthodontist Assistant for Dr. Norman Goodman in Phoenixville, PA for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chester Springs, PA.
Winnie was a very loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sports. She found much enjoyment vacationing and going on day trips with family and friends. Winnie liked to entertain family and friends at her pool. Winnie was very upbeat, personable and had many friends. In recent times, she enjoyed working out at Silver Sneakers. Winnie will be remembered as a kind and caring, patient, thoughtful person, who loved to talk, but was also a great listener.
Memorial services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512 on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM
Inurnment will immediately follow at Bechtelsville Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at WWW.LWOTTFUNERALHOME.COM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Chester Springs, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 21, 2019