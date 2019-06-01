|
|
A. Allendorph Schoonmaker III
Pleasant
Valley - A. Allendorph Schoonmaker, III, 74, died Monday, May 20th at home after a long battle with cancer. Allen was born October 3, 1944, he was the son of A. Allendorph Schoonmaker II and Ella Beckwith Schoonmaker. A lifelong Poughkeepsie resident, he was the fourth generation of his family to operate Schoonmaker Funeral Home Inc. He was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Dutchess Community College and Simmons College of Mortuary Science.
He was an active member of the Poughkeepsie Rotary, Poughkeepsie Chamber of Commerce, Pleasant Valley Chamber of Commerce, and a Veteran of the U.S Army Reserves. He was also an Honorary Member of the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club. He was an avid tennis player, classic car collector and a true lover of the ocean and beach.
On October 21, 1973, he married Deborah Upham Schoonmaker who survives at home in Pleasant Valley, NY. A devoted father he is survived by his son A. Allendorph Schoonmaker IV of Pleasant Valley and daughter Katherine Jenkins (Stuart Brady Jenkins) of Montclair, NJ and grandson Chase Jenkins. He is also survived by his brother, Peter Schoonmaker of Pleasant Valley and niece Sarah Schoonmaker of New York, NY.
Calling hours will take place at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home (110 Fulton Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY) on June 8, 2019 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Red Hook, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dutchess County ASPCA.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 1 to June 5, 2019