Aaron Benjamin Dunham
Wappingers Falls, New York - Aaron Benjamin Dunham of Wappingers Falls, New York, was born August 1st, 1983 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. He passed away on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. Aaron was 36 years old.
Aaron was a 2001 graduate of Arlington High School in Lagrangeville, New York. He was a welder by trade, graduating in 2011 from Modern Welding School in Schenectady, New York.
Aaron leaves behind his loving parents, Terry and Kayle Dunham; his grandparents, Arlene and Lou Besserud; his big sister, Amy Dunham; his big brother, Andrew Dunham and his sister-in-law Veronica Dunham; two uncles, Marlow Dunham and Kim Brandt; one great uncle; two aunts, Tonya Dunham, and Rayne Brandt; one great aunt; three nieces; three nephews; and two cousins (who were more like brothers to Aaron!); and his beloved soul mate, Erina Fitzgerald; as well as other family members and countless friends.
Everyone who knew Aaron, and anyone who was blessed to meet him, even if only one time, would agree that he had a huge loving heart, a laugh so unique and joyful, and the most beautiful and contagious smile that lit up any room from the moment he was born. His gentle kindness and compassionate sensitivity was felt by each and every person he connected with. And the love, pride and tenderness he had for his nieces and nephews was immeasurable. Aaron touched the lives of so many people. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed.
The Dunham family would love to have you join them for a special service in loving memory of Aaron, this Saturday, February 8th, at 1:00 pm at Changepoint Church, 260 Mill Street, on the corner of Mill and Market, in Poughkeepsie, New York. Please note that parking is available in the Poughkeepsie Parking Garage on Market Street. There will be no reception to follow. Thank you for understanding. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations that will be divided between a Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Charity and the costs of the funeral. They have a GoFundMe page set up here: www.gofundme.com/AaronDunham
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020