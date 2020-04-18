|
Ada Galloway Casement
Poughkeepsie, New York - Ada Galloway Casement 83 died at the Lutheran Care Center Poughkeepsie, New York on April 14, 2020.
Ada was born in Poughkeepsie on December 14, 1937. She was the daughter of Earl and Josephine Wewike Galloway.
Ada attended Poughkeepsie Schools and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1958.
Ada married Robert R Casement at the Reformed Church in Poughkeepsie.
Robert survives at home in Poughkeepsie. Ada and Robert had two sons Brian Allen Casement and his wife Natale of Amsterdam NY and Gordon Scott Casement and his wife Susan of Cold Springs NY. Ada has 3 grandchildren Gregory of Maryland, Steven of Pennsylvania and Joe of Amsterdam and several cousins.
Ada worked at IBM for 3 years until Brian was born and then became a stay at home mother.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Ada's life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Memorial Donations can be made in Ada's name to the New Hackensack Reformed Church 1580 NY-376 Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020