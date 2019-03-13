|
|
Adam J. Slomin
Poughkeepsie - On February 27, 2019 our beloved Adam J. Slomin went to the arms of God. His beautiful smile, blue eyes, compassionate heart and unfailing enthusiasm will be etched in our hearts and in the hearts of all those who were blessed enough to know him for a day, or a lifetime.
He loved his daughter Mia Slomin and his fiancée Tatiana Mendoza beyond all words. His love will be a beacon for them always.
He admired and loved his sister Emily Jane Slomin Luongo and they shared many escapades together. Adam's parents Margaret and Larry will never understand, but rather seek to honor him in all they do everyday.
Adam lived a full life for a man of his years, and touched many lives in our community.
Adam loved his dog Toby and was devoted to him.
Adam leaves an extended family who shares in our grief.
Adam was an organ donor and we are proud of his desire to help others.
A service in celebration of his life was held at Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church on March 9 and was attended by family and close friends. We thank Pastor Adrienne Brewington
And the choir and are forever grateful to our church family for their support.
In honor of Adam who adored Tatiana and his daughter an educational fund is being established in trust for Mia. Donations may be sent in her name (Mia Slomin) and mailed to:
Margaret and Larry Slomin
56 Old Farms Road
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
In Adam's honor, please smile when you see us, and pass on the joy of life that Adam shared with others.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019