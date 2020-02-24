|
|
Adam Kirk
Poughkeepsie - Adam Gordon William Kirk, 58, an area resident since 1988 and formerly of Bayside, died unexpectedly on February 21, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, he was the son of the late Jack and Yael (Eisenberg) Kirshenblat. An attorney for the last 31 years, Adam practiced law through The Law Office of Adam G. Kirk in Poughkeepsie for the last 31 years. A member of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA), he had also served as a Judge for the Village of Wappingers Falls.
Adam enjoyed flying, sailing, scuba diving and gardening. He was a member of the Aircraft Owner's and Pilot's Association (AOPA).
Adam is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kim (Gida) Ortega; his daughter McKenzie "Binkie" Kirk of Poughkeepsie; his stepsons, Mario, Jamie and Ricky; and his sister and brother-in-law, Orly and Dennis Garrett of San Diego, CA. He was predeceased by his mother in 1994 and his father in 2006.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by a service at 7pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Adam's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020