Adam Stewart Adam
East Fishkill - Adam Stewart Adam, 87, died at home in Hopewell Junction surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Stewart passed twenty-five days after his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Ina Adam. Although not the official cause of death, he could not bear living another day without his "Miss Daisy." The two of them were inseparable.
Stewart - formerly of Beacon, Riverdale, and Yonkers - was born on December 18, 1932 in Glasgow, Scotland to William Archibald Adam and Elizabeth Gibbons Hendry Adam. Stewart served three and a half years in the Royal Air Force, stationed in Egypt. He married the love of his life, Georgina Fleming, on September 28, 1956 at Bridgeton St. Francis Church. Seeking the 'American Dream,' they immigrated to the United States in 1957, where Stewart worked for thirty-five years in the maintenance department at Riverdale Country School in Riverdale, New York. Stewart became a Free Mason at the Yonkers Diamond Thistle 555 lodge in 1963.
Stewart, a true Scotsman and avid Glasgow Rangers Football Club fan, played goalkeeper for teams in Scotland, Egypt, and Yonkers. He was an avid animal lover. Stewart also enjoyed a wee pint of beer. He loved travelling the world with Ina, regularly returning to their beloved homeland to visit their many family members. His favorite vacations were with his children and grandchildren.
Stewart leaves behind his four daughters: Georgina "Gina" Cerillo and husband Tom (Fort Myers, FL), Betty Byrnes and husband Peter (Riverdale, NY), Patricia Adam McCarthy and husband John (Hopewell Junction, NY), and Carol Keenan and husband John (Buchanan, NY). He also leaves behind his pride and joy, his seven grandchildren: Jason Cerillo, John Adam McCarthy and wife Alyssa, Thomas Cerillo, Andrew Stewart McCarthy and wife Julia, Daniel McCarthy, Elizabeth Keenan, and Katherine Keenan. He leaves behind his two sisters, Nancy Rae and Elsie Carruthers (Hamilton, Scotland), sisters-in-law, Cathy Adam and Nan Fleming (Glasgow, Scotland), and dozens of nieces and nephews, whom he loved fiercely.
Stewart was predeceased by his wife, his parents, his sister Margaret McGuire, and his brother James Adam.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. A private memorial service was held on June 18, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction. Please visit Stewart's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.