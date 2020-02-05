Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Addie Albritton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Addie Albritton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Addie Albritton Obituary
Addie Albritton

Poughkeepsie - Addie Albritton, 87, resident of Poughkeepsie, New York, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Addie was born and raised in Emmanual County, Georgia. She married the late Robert E. Albritton, Sr. in 1952 in Plant City, Florida. Later relocated to Poughkeepsie in 1964 for a better life with her two sons, Robert E. Albritton (deceased) and Charles B. Albritton. Addie worked hard her whole life for her family. She enjoyed fishing and traveled to Germany, England and throughout the United States. She was a dedicated faithful servant of the Lord and long standing member of Beulah Baptist Church for more than 50 years. Addie received an appreciation award for 45 years of outstanding dedication and loyal service from the Beulah Baptist Church Senior Usher Ministry.

She was a dedicated mother, loving grandmother, and loyal friend to many.

She leaves to cherish her memory; son, Charles B. Albritton; daughter-in-law, Deloris Albritton; granddaughters Lovita Albritton and Jenise Albritton; great-granddaughter, Jhevon Albritton and a host of family, friends, neighbors, brothers and sisters in the Lord.

In addition to her husband and son, Addie S. Albritton is proceeded in death by her mother, Jannie (Greene) Freeman; father, Iverson Freeman; sisters, Vannie Mae Colden and Elizabeth Jackson; brothers, Raymond Freeman and Eddie Freeman.

Mrs. Albritton will repose 10-11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Homegoing service 11:00 at the church. Entombment at Poughkeepsie Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Addie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -