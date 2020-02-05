|
|
Addie Albritton
Poughkeepsie - Addie Albritton, 87, resident of Poughkeepsie, New York, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Addie was born and raised in Emmanual County, Georgia. She married the late Robert E. Albritton, Sr. in 1952 in Plant City, Florida. Later relocated to Poughkeepsie in 1964 for a better life with her two sons, Robert E. Albritton (deceased) and Charles B. Albritton. Addie worked hard her whole life for her family. She enjoyed fishing and traveled to Germany, England and throughout the United States. She was a dedicated faithful servant of the Lord and long standing member of Beulah Baptist Church for more than 50 years. Addie received an appreciation award for 45 years of outstanding dedication and loyal service from the Beulah Baptist Church Senior Usher Ministry.
She was a dedicated mother, loving grandmother, and loyal friend to many.
She leaves to cherish her memory; son, Charles B. Albritton; daughter-in-law, Deloris Albritton; granddaughters Lovita Albritton and Jenise Albritton; great-granddaughter, Jhevon Albritton and a host of family, friends, neighbors, brothers and sisters in the Lord.
In addition to her husband and son, Addie S. Albritton is proceeded in death by her mother, Jannie (Greene) Freeman; father, Iverson Freeman; sisters, Vannie Mae Colden and Elizabeth Jackson; brothers, Raymond Freeman and Eddie Freeman.
Mrs. Albritton will repose 10-11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Homegoing service 11:00 at the church. Entombment at Poughkeepsie Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020