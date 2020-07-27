Adela Dubiel
BEACON - Adela Z. Dubiel, 91, an area resident since 1995, died on July 26, 2020 at home. She previously lived in Sleepy Hollow.
Born on August 18, 1928 in Hucisko, Jawornickie, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Zofia (Darasz) Fudali. On April 19, 1953 in Poland, Adela married Zdzislaw "Jeff" Dubiel who predeceased her on September 6, 2007. Adela retired from General Motors in Tarrytown after a long career with them.
An avid gardener, Adela also enjoyed crocheting and restoring furniture. Her home was her pride and joy, and she kept it in pristine condition right up until she got sick a few months ago. She was an excellent cook, and her cuisine will be missed by many. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Eugene Dubiel and his wife Maureen of Beacon, Mario Dubiel of Beacon, and Teresa Reddy and her husband Michael of Poughkeepsie; her grandchildren, Mark Dubiel and his wife Ashley, Krystyna Dubiel, and Kaitlyn Reddy; her great-grandchildren, Dakota Adela Dubiel and Peyton Olivia Dubiel; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her son, Zenon Dubiel in 2008; her daughter-in-law, Irene Dubiel in 2007; her siblings, twins Katarzyna Zamaro and Maria Niemiec, Genowefa Fudali, Tadeusz Darasz, and Frank Fudali.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 - 8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 11:30 am at St. Joachim Church in Beacon followed by burial at St. Joachim Cemetery. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hudson Valley Hospice, especially Tonya, Jolene, Paul, Jamie, and Tom, for their care and compassion. They also would like to express their deepest appreciation to their "Angel on Earth", Dorota, who made Adela's last several months comfortable and peaceful. Please visit Adela's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
