Adele L. Ugricich
Poughkeepsie - Adele L. Ugricich, 84, a resident of Poughkeepsie passed away peacefully at her home on May 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and son.
Adele was a Secretary for Dutchess County Department of Social Serives for many years up until her retirement.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW in Poughkeepsie, she volunteered at St. Francis Hospital and attended masses on a regular basis in the chapel of St. Francis.
Adele was a well known stand up comedian for many years, her stage name was "Del Rich". She had an amazing following from many who loved her shows.
Born in NYC, NY on July 24, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Taddeo Villare.
Survivors include her loving husband of many years, Benito Ugricich at home in Poughkeepsie, her son, Benito and his wife Sue Ugricich of Staatsburg, her sister, Maria Oliver of Staten Island and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her son Matteo Ugricich.
Funeral Services will be private for immediate family only.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
To send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.