1/1
Adeline Gilmartin
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline Gilmartin

Poughkeepsie - Adeline Mary Gilmartin, 97, formerly of Fishkill and the Bronx, died on August 1, 2020 at the Pines of Poughkeepsie.

Born in New York City on June 30, 1923, she was the daughter of Michael and Louisa (Sorrentino) Claro. Adeline was employed as a Secretary for the Wappingers Central School District at John Jay High School for 12 years until her retirement in 1978. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, visiting casinos, listening to Frank Sinatra music, playing the piano, and her cats and dog.

On August 13, 1944 in the Bronx, Adeline married Patrick A. Gilmartin who predeceased her on January 2, 1995. She is survived by her son, Michael J. Gilmartin of Corning; her daughter, Patricia Bloom and her husband Howard of Poughkeepsie; her granddaughters, Stacey Kraster and husband Eric of Medford, NJ and Maris Gilmartin of Buffalo; her great-grandchildren, Daniel and Caitlin Kraster of Medford, NJ; her sister, Gloria Shano of Poughkeepsie; and her nieces, Joann Fernandez and husband Rickey of Poughkeepsie, Laura Shano of Poughkeepsie, and Jean Shano Pullis and husband George of Millbrook.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10am at St. Denis Cemetery, 604 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction. Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit Adeline's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Denis Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved