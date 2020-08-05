Adeline Gilmartin
Poughkeepsie - Adeline Mary Gilmartin, 97, formerly of Fishkill and the Bronx, died on August 1, 2020 at the Pines of Poughkeepsie.
Born in New York City on June 30, 1923, she was the daughter of Michael and Louisa (Sorrentino) Claro. Adeline was employed as a Secretary for the Wappingers Central School District at John Jay High School for 12 years until her retirement in 1978. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, visiting casinos, listening to Frank Sinatra music, playing the piano, and her cats and dog.
On August 13, 1944 in the Bronx, Adeline married Patrick A. Gilmartin who predeceased her on January 2, 1995. She is survived by her son, Michael J. Gilmartin of Corning; her daughter, Patricia Bloom and her husband Howard of Poughkeepsie; her granddaughters, Stacey Kraster and husband Eric of Medford, NJ and Maris Gilmartin of Buffalo; her great-grandchildren, Daniel and Caitlin Kraster of Medford, NJ; her sister, Gloria Shano of Poughkeepsie; and her nieces, Joann Fernandez and husband Rickey of Poughkeepsie, Laura Shano of Poughkeepsie, and Jean Shano Pullis and husband George of Millbrook.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10am at St. Denis Cemetery, 604 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction. Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit Adeline's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.