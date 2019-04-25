|
Adeline Proctor
Town of Poughkeepsie - Adeline E. Proctor, 86, of the town of Poughkeepsie, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
She was born in Wappingers Falls, March 24, 1933, the daughter of Anthony and Antoinette Andretta DiGregorio. A lifelong communicant of St. Marys Church, she was also a season member of the County Players, enjoyed camping in Florida, loved animals, and her constant companion Tyson.
Survivors include her grandson, Jason J. Ciaio of Fishkill, sister, Joan Laffin of Poughkeepsie, sister-in-law, Tillie DiGregorio, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon J. Proctor in 1992, daughter, Donna Marie Ciaio, sister, Carol, brothers, Frank, Robert, and Vincent.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 25, 2019