|
|
Adrienne R. Wilson, 83, an area resident since 1976, peacefully reunited with her parents and brother on February 11, 2020. She previously lived in Brooklyn and in Boca Raton, FL.
Born on February 4, 1937 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Robert and Evangeline (Gallivan) Wilson, Sr. She was employed as a recruiting officer at MetLife in New York City until her retirement in 1988. She was part of the demo team at Sam's Club in Fishkill from 2005-2010.
Adrienne, a devoted Catholic, was a parishioner at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, and enjoyed listening to EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network. She volunteered at the Fort Lauderdale Covenant House and Emmaus Residence, a hospice run by the Diocese of Palm Beach, FL for people with AIDS.
Adrienne was Past President of the Park Condominiums in Fishkill. She liked to swim and travel, and loved animals especially her pets, Madison and Heidi.
She is survived her niece and Goddaughter, Jennifer A. Wilson of Fishkill and several friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Wilson in 2004 and Pat Wilson in 1985.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 11:30 am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by interment at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village.
Donations may be made in Adrienne's memory to Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, 600 Woods Road, Germantown, NY 12526. Please visit her Book of Memories at
www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020