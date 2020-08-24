Agnes Keeley
MILLBROOK - Agnes Scott Keeley, 91, long-time resident of Millbrook died peacefully on August 10, 2020.
Agnes was born on January 11, 1929 in Swalwell England to the late James and Agnes Scott. She married John Aldus Keeley on August 20, 1949. They moved to Canada and then the U.S. in the early 1950's where they joined Keeley family members in Dutchess County. The center of many family activities for 60+ years, their beautiful home in Millbrook was their pride and joy.
Agnes worked at Barclay's bank in England and then in the Millbrook public school cafeteria where she became famous for her 'school cookies'. Later Agnes was a bookkeeper at Agway Oil & Gas Co. in Verbank where she worked until retirement.
An expert knitter, Agnes made new socks every Christmas and, over the years, gorgeous sweaters, skirts, blankets, buntings, and more. Famous for her cooking, family picnics and dinners will forever include Agnes's Yorkshire puddings, carrot cake and cheesecake.
In her later years, she joined the Millbrook Seniors for whom she was treasurer and with whom she enjoyed many trips and weekly meetings with card games and lunch.
Agnes Scott Keeley was predeceased by her husband John Keeley, her 7 brothers and sisters, Belle, Emily, Jimmy, Robbie, Mary, John & Frank. She is survived by her daughter Jill Van Tassell (Stephen), sons Robert Keeley (Michelle) & Scott Keeley, (Vicky), grandchildren David (Heidi), Danny, Jessica (Bryan), Rebecca (Josh), Leanne & Emma (Alex), great grandchildren Ethan, Ryan, Zachary, Lucas, Cornelius, Phoebe, Henry & Esther and many nieces and nephewes. Dedicated to her family to the end, she will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Agnes Keeley to the Millbrook Fire & Rescue Squad www.millbrookfirerescue.org
. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.