Agnes Mary Kennedy
Town of Poughkeepsie - Agnes Mary Kennedy, 94, a local resident since 1985, died on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her daughter's home in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Formerly of Lake Mohegan, she moved to Hyde Park in 1985 and subsequently to the Town of Poughkeepsie with her daughter in 2012.
Born August 13, 1924 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Schilling Malcolm. She was a graduate of Walton High School, an all-girls high school in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.
A homemaker, she loved crocheting and cooking. Agnes also loved her dogs over the years, and is joining her beloved canine companions, Shorty George, Malcolm, and Sherry.
On June 24, 1944 in the Bronx, she married Walter A. Kennedy. He predeceased her in 1998.
Survivors include her two daughters, Maureen A. Kennedy, and longtime companion, James O. Goring, and Kathleen M. Erichson; grandchildren, Jenn Erichson Clum and husband, Steven, and Scott Erichson and wife, Regina; and great-grandchildren, Evan and Brooklyn Clum, and Wynn Erichson.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Edward Erichson.
Agnes' family would like to extend special thanks to friends, Dolores Miller and Karen Slizewski; caregiver and friend, Mavis; and the nurses and staff of Hudson Valley Hospice.
There will be no calling hours or services. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place at the convenience of the family.
Agnes' family respectfully requests memorial donations to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.org), or, Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019