Agnes Pontez
The world is a little less interesting today …
Agnes Pontez of Millbrook, NY and Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully last Friday evening, the 29th of November 2019. Born in New York City to James Doherty and Sarah Cotter Doherty on July 16th, 1937, she graced us all with unparalleled beauty, grace and wit for 82 glorious years.
Affectionately known as Mikki, she married her best friend Harold Pontez in 1950. Harold preceded her in death in April of 2002.
Agnes was fiercely independent and threw herself in to her family and work- in that order! The undisputed matriarch of her clan, she tirelessly raised her son Harold and daughters Cathy and LynnAnn. Tragically, Lynn was called away to the Lord last August. Never allowing for idle time, Agnes found her carefully honed skills to be of high value as she became indispensable in helping raise her grandchildren. The strength of her generous bond then further evolved in to caring for her latest charges: her great grandchildren!
Agnes would never be considered a shrinking violet and used her considerable energies to impart deep Irish roots to family and friends. An accomplished Irish Step Dancer, she blessed all of us with reels and jigs late into many hearty and hellish nights! Her sister Sarah Hitchen would frequently be seen at her side and this heavenly image remains burned into all of our minds to this day.
She had a professional side that should be the envy of our new #metoo generation. Agnes launched a thirty-seven-year career at IBM beginning in the 60s, working primarily at their East Fishkill facilities. Starting as an administrator, her career flourished quickly. Agnes' tall, elegant frame, crippling charm and enviable street sense, quickly drew the attention of senior management. She became highly sought after, as most department heads wanted Mikki on their Team. Her retirement as a senior executive produced throngs of current and past associates, all eager to wish her well on her new journey.
It wasn't long after that Agnes directed her energies to establishing her dream home in Sarasota, Florida. A spring visit became a much sought after invitation, as she developed her 'home away from home'. Looking out at her picture perfect backyard, through swaying palms, she often regaled us with stories of furry and cold blooded friends that frequented her lake. She was indeed on a first name basis with most of them …!
Agnes is survived by her sister Sarah (Pat) Hitchen, her son Harold Pontez & wife Anne Owen, and daughter Cathy & husband Robert Stickle, sister-in-law Georgianna (Joni) Horboychuk and brother-in-law Thomas Pontez. Agnes is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Kristin Jackson, Ashley Parsley, Trevor Ellis, Holly Ellis, Abigail Owen-Pontez and Taylor Handke. Six great grandchildren were also the pride and joy of her life, while her many nieces and nephews touched her deeply as well.
Please join us in a celebration of her life and Christian burial. A gathering of the family will begin at McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction, this Wednesday, December 4th, from 3 to 7:00PM. A Catholic Mass will be held the following day, Thursday the 5th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Millbrook, at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
