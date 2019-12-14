|
Agnes Stewart
Dobbs Ferry - Agnes Marie Stewart, a former resident of the Hudson Valley and Lake Placid, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers at the age of 79. For the past six years, she resided at the St. Cabrini Nursing Home in Dobbs Ferry.
Born in Mount Vernon on May 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (McNally) Murphy. Agnes grew up in Pelham Manor and was a graduate of Pelham Memorial High School, where she played basketball and field hockey. She volunteered as a candy striper for New Rochelle Hospital and enjoyed ice skating. While once skating at Rye Playland, she met her future husband, George R. Stewart. They were best friends and were married on November 6, 1965 at St. Catherine's Church in Pelham.
In 1983 George was ordained a Deacon, and together he and Agnes devoted their lives to Church and family. They were active parishioners of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction, St. Agnes in Lake Placid, St. Margaret's in Wilmington, St. Bernard's in Keene, Regina Coeli in Hyde Park, and St. Anthony of Padua in West Harrison. Agnes served as a Eucharistic Minister and participated with the Altar Rosary Society, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Marriage Encounter Program, in addition to countless other programs affiliated with the church. She was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother and considered herself blessed to be the wife of a Deacon and mother of a Priest.
More than anything, Agnes cherished her family and dedicated her life to the upbringing of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by seven children: Fr. George, Kevin, Dennis, Maureen, Heather, Tara, and Ryan; her sons-in-law, Bob and Dave; her daughters-in-law, Nicole and Sarah; her grandchildren, Kevin, Bobby, Elizabeth, Dennis, Hunter, Dakota, Catherine, and Harper; her sister, Eileen Hurst; and many other loving relatives & friends.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Interment will follow at St. Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction.
In recognition of Agnes' dedication to help others in need, memorial donations may be made to benefit the Food Pantry of St. Augustine - Our Lady of Victory Church, 1512 Webster Ave., Bronx, NY 10457.
For online tributes, please visit Agnes' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019