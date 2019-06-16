Agnes Tursi



Fishkill - Agnes Tursi, a local area resident since 2008 and formerly of Howard Beach and Ozone Park, Queens, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Wingate at Dutchess Health Care Center in Fishkill. She was 96 years old.



Daughter of the late Anthony and Teresa (Cassano) Santoro, she was born in Brooklyn on August 16, 1922. Agnes worked as a seamstress for many years and was a former parishioner of St. James The Apostle Church in Carmel as well as St. Helen's Church in Howard Beach. While a resident at The Plaza at Clover Lake in Carmel, she enjoyed many activities including Bingo and bocce ball. She also loved dancing.



On June 14, 1947, she married Michael Tursi at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Michael predeceased her on April 16, 1994.



Agnes is survived by her son, Luke Tursi and his wife Jeanette of Merrick; her son, Anthony Tursi & his wife Martha of Merrick; her daughter, Roseanna Makris & her husband George of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Adam Tursi & his wife Vicki of East Islip, Jordan Tursi & his wife Kristina of Seattle, WA, Olivia Tursi of Rego Park, Queens, Tesa Tursi & her fiancé Jon of Patchogue, and Cristina Maltais & her husband Joseph of Wappingers Falls; and her great-grandchildren, Samantha, Brooke, Luke, Kayleigh, Christian, and Emma; as well as many other loving relatives & friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, Agnes was also predeceased by her grandson, David Moccia, in 2010; as well as her siblings, Frances Garcia, Mary Mattera, and Frank Santoro.



Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ( )



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019