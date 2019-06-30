Aida Fragoso



Portugal - Aida Silva Cardoso Fragoso, 89, died on June 24, 2019 in Portugal. She previously lived in Wappingers Falls.



She was born in Portugal on June 21, 1930. Aida was proud of her native country of Portugal, and loved to travel. She also enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, and gardening.



She is survived by her children and their spouses, Manuel and Ceu Fragoso of Ardsley, Joaquim and Fatima Fragoso of Wappingers Falls, Josecarlos and Rosa Fragoso of Palm Coast, FL, Raul and Louise Fragoso of Wappingers Falls, Odete and Oscar Fernandes of Wappingers Falls, and Jacinto and Isabel Fragoso of Yonkers; her grandchildren, Anthony and Teresa Fragoso, Ralph and Jillian Fragoso, Danielle and Oliver Reilly, Philip and Stephanie Fragoso, Ashley Fragoso, Desiree Fragoso, Michael Fragoso, Cindy Fragoso, Michelle Fragoso, Samantha and Viet Dang, and Paul Fragoso; her brother, Manuel Cardoso; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Aida was predeceased by her husband, Antonio Fragoso; her granddaughter, Cassandra Fragoso; and her brother, Antonio Cardoso.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7th from 2-5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 8th at 10 am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



