Ainsley Anne Roth
Ainsley Anne Roth

Poughkeepsie - Roth, Ainsley Anne age 70 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday October 25, 2020 at the Kindred Care Healthcare Dover, NJ. Born and raised in Findlay, Ohio, Ainsley lived many years in Manhattan, NY before moving to beautiful Poughkeepsie along the Hudson River.

Daughter of the late Dr. John Franklin and Florence (nee Brooke) Roth, Ainsley graduated from the Hathaway Brown School, Cleveland, Ohio and later earned her bachelor's degree from the Briarcliff College in Westchester County, New York. Ainsley also attended graduate school at Columbia University NY, New York.

Ainsley had a long and satisfying career with Tiffany and Co. retiring as a Customer Service Executive in 2010. She and her long time companion the late Jeremy Banta enjoyed the museums, plays and restaurants that New York City had to offer for many years. They also enjoyed making road trips throughout New England. Ainsley had many close friends, especially her neighbors affectionately known as the "Posse" or the "Three Musketeers." She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She exuded style. Right Color, Right Clothing, Right Jewelry.

"A journey is best measured in friends, not in miles." ? Tim Cahill. Ainsley's many dear friends are a testament to a beautiful journey.

Ainsley is survived by her sisters Diana Roth Binger of Cedartown, GA and Serena Roth Bateman and her husband Dr. Scott Bateman of Pacific Palisades. Auntie A is also survived by her beloved nieces Christine Simerly and Dr. Ashley Bateman and husband Dave Kelsheimer, her nephews Adam and wife Ariana Bateman and John and wife Brandi Binger. Auntie A cherished her "niecelets" and "nephlets" and her name will live on through her namesake. She always had a smile with her bright red lipstick and cheers for her friends and family, "Health, Happiness, Prosperity and Love."

Private Arrangements and Online condolences through Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton, NJ www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers memorials in Ainsley's memory may be made to either www.standupforcancer.org or Hathaway Brown School www.hb.org




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
