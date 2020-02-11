|
AJ Patterson
Poughkeepsie - AJ Patterson was born in Sylvester Worth County, Georgia on May 16, 1935 to the late AJ Patterson Sr. and Charity Rockwell.
Sunset for Mr. AJ Patterson was on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Mr. Patterson was devoted to his family, he loved and was proud of his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Patterson was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He leaves to cherish his memories; oldest son, Claude Patterson and wife, Eleanor of Tifton, GA, Alton and wife, Mechelle Patterson of Aurora, IL, Angelo and wife, Brooksey Patterson of Poughkeepsie, NY; daughters, Mary Lois and husband, Ben Farrie of Tifton, GA, Carolyn and husband, Earnest Reese of Tifton, GA; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; he was blessed with 3 sisters, Ella Holland of Poughkeepsie, NY, Cora Hughes of Gainesville, FL and Betty Seacy of Albany, GA; 2 brothers, James Patterson of Valdosta, GA and David Patterson of Tampa, FL; he will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
In addition to his parents, AJ was predeceased by his brother, Willie Patterson and niece, Mary Thomas.
Mr. Patterson will repose 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY. Final visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine St, Poughkeepsie, NY. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020