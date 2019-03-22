Alan D. Hirschhorn



EAST FISHKILL - Alan D. Hirschhorn, an area resident since 1981 and formerly of Greenwich, CT, died on March 20, 2019, the day before his 80th birthday.



Born in New York City on March 21, 1939, he was the son of Harry and Bessie (Meilach) Hirschhorn. Al graduated summa cum laude from Boston Conservatory of Music, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Music Theory and Composition. He later earned a Master's degree from the Yale University School of Music.



A respected pianist and jazz musician, Al's was known for his harmonies. His talent and adaptability enabled him to play with musicians across the country, including a stint in Puerto Rico when he was just 15 years old. He went on to teach at Berklee College of Music and later in the Bedford Central School District until his retirement in 2001. Following his retirement, he became a proud member of the East Fishkill Rotary Club and was involved in many community activities.



On June 28, 1969 at St. Mary's Church in Greenwich, Al married Joy (Telerico) who predeceased him on November 19, 1998. He is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Amanda and Derrick Secor, Holly and Michael Juhn, and Elizabeth and Sage McEnery; his grandchildren, Olivia Joy and Christian Michael; and a large and loving extended family.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Interment will be on Monday at 11am at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, which keeps music alive in schools by donating musical instruments to under-funded music programs, and vital support services to school districts nationwide. Please visit Al's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary