Alan D. Lemberger
Pleasant Valley - Alan Lemberger, a pillar of the community, sports fanatic and all-around great guy left this earth on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He died of natural causes at age 75.
Al was born in Newark, NJ to Kurt and Lisa (Knoll) Lemberger. He received both a bachelor's and master's in engineering from Rutgers University as well an MBA from Marist College. He served in Vietnam as a captain in the US Army and worked for IBM for 38 years. In 1967, he married Barbara Mann. They moved to the Hudson Valley in 1968 where they raised their three children.
Al had a passion for pitching in. He spent 28 years volunteering as the Arlington High School sports photographer, capturing thousands of images each season earning him entry into both the Dutchess County Sports Hall of Fame and the Arlington High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Al's enthusiasm for serving the community didn't stop there; he spent years as an active member of Lion's Club, served as president of the Harding Club, as well as president of the Arlington Booster Club. When he wasn't busy volunteering, he could be found cheering on the Jets and Yankees and planning his annual guys golf trip which he organized for over 40 years.
As a first generation American, Al was extremely patriotic and was on a mission to visit all 50 states. He made it to 48! He revered American sports cars, was an avid chocolate lover, a Billy Joel enthusiast and a collector of sports memorabilia. Al was the definition of a family man. No matter the event, you could count on him to be there with poem and camera in hand. He was well known for his great sense of humor, his smiling eyes and his fun-loving spirit.
Al was preceded in death by his father, Kurt, and his mother, Lisa. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Barbara, his children and their spouses, Steve and Elisa Lemberger, Mike and Sharon Lemberger, and Rebecca and Bart Coleman, his grandchildren Ryan, Abby, Zach, Jamie, Drew, Lindsay, Gus and Dove, his beloved in-laws, his nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arlington High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Send checks to Arlington High School Athletic Hall of Fame 1157 State Rte 55, Lagrangeville NY 12540 or donate online at www.gofundme.com/f/AlLemberger
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 21, 2019