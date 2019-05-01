Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan E. Mathews

Poughkeepsie - Alan E. Mathews, 70, of Poughkeepsie, NY, entered into rest April 24, 2019. Born September 10, 1948 to the late Edwin and Agnes Mathews, he was a high school graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. He enlisted in the U.S Army March 18, 1968 with the Military Police, reaching the rank of acting Sgt. which he was very proud of. He was then employed with Maar Printing of Poughkeepsie, NY until 2006. Alan greatly enjoyed talking about everything to do with the Army; it was a great accomplishment. He loved his friends and family, enjoyed playing and watching sports, movies, music and absolutely loved his cats.

Alan is survived by his daughter Alana J.Quinones (Joel), their daughter; Alan's granddaughter Arielle Jane; son Ryan E. Mathews; sisters Cindy Bahret, Allison Daniels (Gino), nieces, great nieces and nephews.

Alan is pre-deceased by his granddaughter Harlie Jane Quinones; niece Donna Arthur and brother Glen Mathews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. Services will be held at a later date for Alan. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019
