McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1944 - 2020
Alan Isaac Obituary
Alan Isaac

Stormville - Alan Isaac, 75, an area resident for 20 years and formerly of Peekskill, died on January 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Brooklyn on October 25, 1944, he was the son of Gerald and Evelyn (Just) Isaac. He had employed as a Systems Analyst for TIAA-Cref in Manhattan until his retirement.

On November 23, 1986 in Yonkers, Alan married Susan Colabatistto who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Stacy Isaac and her fiancé Jose Estevez, Brian Isaac, Jessica Usesof and her husband Matthew, and Jason Isaac; and his granddaughters, Adrianna Marie, Kailey and Allison.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation. Please visit Alan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
