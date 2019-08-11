Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
at his home
35 North Main St.
Pine Plains, NY
Resources
Alan S. Kemp


1980 - 2019
Alan S. Kemp Obituary
Alan S. Kemp

Pine Plains, NY - Alan S. Kemp, 38, passed away Feb.21, 2019 due to a heart attack.

Alan was born on April 16, 1980 to Keven (Audrey) Kemp and Cheryl (John) Worrall.

Alan is survived by his son, Ian, who shares Alans love for hunting, fishing, RC cars, RC airplanes and most of all dirt bikes.

Other survivors include 2 brothers, Ryan (Brandi) Kyle (Jamiee), step-brother Josh (Danielle). 3 step-sisters, Ashley, Tina, Deidre (Weston)

He is also survived by Uncle Mike (Roseann) and Aunt Mindy and several nieces and nephews.

Alan was predeceased by his grandparents, Herb and Virginia Kemp

Alan attended Stissing Mtn. High School. He was a heavy equipment and truck mechanic by trade.He loved to work on his truck and chainsaws.

Most of all, he loved to bass fish on Stissing Lake and deer hunt.

Alan's tentacles reached out to many people.

We are having a celebration of life for Alan on Aug.17th at noon at his home on 35 North Main St. Pine Plains, NY. Please stop by to remember him and say good-bye.

To send an online condolence please visit www.peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2019
