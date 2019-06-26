|
Alan S. Tanner
Staatsburg - Alan S. Tanner, 86, a longtime Staatsburg resident, died on Monday, June 24, 2019, at home.
Born November 5, 1932 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Frank and Alice Wells Tanner.
Alan was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.
Mr. Tanner retired in 1992 as a Line Foreman for Central Hudson after 36 years of service.
Alan was a family man who loved to bake and BBQ. He enjoyed being outdoors and could always find time to work on his "outdoor" projects.
On August 10, 1952 in St. Mary's Church, Poughkeepsie, he married the former Mary L. Murray. Mrs. Tanner survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Richard Tanner and wife, Reenie, of Staatsburg, James Tanner and wife, Michele, of Bethel Park, PA, and Lynn Greaney and Tony Gaines, of Saugerties; four grandchildren, Neal Tanner of Staatsburg, Lindsay Brennan and husband, John, of Pleasant Valley, Ashley Tanner of Venetia, PA, and Morgan Greaney of Saugerties; one great-grandson, Max Brennan; and several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his beloved cockatiels, Stubby, Buster, and Honey.
Along with his parents, Alan was predeceased by a brother, Floyd Tanner.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7pm, Friday, June 28th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A funeral procession will form at 9am, Saturday , June 29th at the Funeral Home. Funeral services and entombment will follow at 10 am at the Community Mausoleum Chapel at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 26, 2019