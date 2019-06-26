Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Mausoleum Chapel at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan S. Tanner


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan S. Tanner

Staatsburg - Alan S. Tanner, 86, a longtime Staatsburg resident, died on Monday, June 24, 2019, at home.

Born November 5, 1932 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Frank and Alice Wells Tanner.

Alan was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.

Mr. Tanner retired in 1992 as a Line Foreman for Central Hudson after 36 years of service.

Alan was a family man who loved to bake and BBQ. He enjoyed being outdoors and could always find time to work on his "outdoor" projects.

On August 10, 1952 in St. Mary's Church, Poughkeepsie, he married the former Mary L. Murray. Mrs. Tanner survives at home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Richard Tanner and wife, Reenie, of Staatsburg, James Tanner and wife, Michele, of Bethel Park, PA, and Lynn Greaney and Tony Gaines, of Saugerties; four grandchildren, Neal Tanner of Staatsburg, Lindsay Brennan and husband, John, of Pleasant Valley, Ashley Tanner of Venetia, PA, and Morgan Greaney of Saugerties; one great-grandson, Max Brennan; and several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his beloved cockatiels, Stubby, Buster, and Honey.

Along with his parents, Alan was predeceased by a brother, Floyd Tanner.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7pm, Friday, June 28th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A funeral procession will form at 9am, Saturday , June 29th at the Funeral Home. Funeral services and entombment will follow at 10 am at the Community Mausoleum Chapel at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now