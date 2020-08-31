Alan Spivack



Alan Spivack, my partner for over 50 years, left his body peacefully on Thursday, August 13th a little after 10:00 P.M. He was sung into the next world.



There so many to thank... Our dear Bruderhof friends, Hospice, many other loving friends and our family, Pablo and Marjoel, who have been such a support to us. You all have been a great blessing.



Alan had serious stroke in 2013 and recovered in many ways, but two years ago he developed congestive heart failure. In recent months the condition became much worse and finally his body shut down. He was patient and loving throughout a long ordeal and he grew spiritually from this challenging experience.



Alan was born in Brooklyn on November 12, 1943 to Samuel and Edith Spivack, his loving parents. As a child he did not enjoy school. Nonetheless, he went on to earn a Master's Degree in Social Work from Stony Brook University. As a young person he worked in summer camps for children with disabilities and a vacation camp for blind adults. His good heart and natural inclination was always to help others in need. Later he worked with street gangs in Brooklyn.



We met in 1969 and began our life and journey together in 1972. Alan Courageously took on a single mother with a young child and always cared for us. We moved from Brooklyn to Saugerties in 1974 and have lived here ever since.



Alan received special training in family therapy and co-founded the Family Therapy Center, where he worked for decades, in Poughkeepsie. He was loved by his intergenerational clients and was always there for them. All of his referrals were "word of mouth" and he was well in appreciated in Dutchess County and beyond.



Alan's great happiness was our annual month of September retreat to Truro, Cape Cod. Gardening, birding, classical music (his favorite was "A Lark Ascending), poetry, black and white photography, children, and many long and deep friendships sustained him. He had deep concerns for the environment, social justice and our broken world. Later in life he developed more spiritually and became closer to God.



He died very peacefully at home and I was privileged to care for him throughout his long journey. Thank you all for your steadfast support and good wishes.



Alan particularly loved birds and was an avid birdwatcher. He adored dogs and elephants particularly and generously supported many organizations that helped people and wildlife around the world. Alan's last word on Earth was "wonderful." Yes, you were truly wonderful and we are all blessed to have been a part of your precious life. On his gravestone will be the word "wonderful."



So now we ask you, dear God, to take him into your loving arms and bless him. At his request there was a graveside gathering (on August 18th.) at the Woodstock Artist's Cemetary. Should you wish to honor Alan with a gift, please remember Hospice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store