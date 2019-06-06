|
Albert A. Stortini
Poughkeepsie - Albert A. Stortini, 70 died peacefully on April 25, 2019 following a short battle with cancer on his beloved farm in Poughkeepsie. Born November 26, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, NY he was the son of the late Joseph and Philomena (Palmieri) Stortini. Albert lived his entire life in Poughkeepsie and was a graduate of Arlington High School Class of 1966. He was also a veteran of the Army.
Albert worked in the plumbing industry for much of his life. In addition, he was an entrepreneur and owned or partnered in many area businesses, including Berties Nightclub, Fulton Street Café and McCoys Tavern.
Albert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing at the club and just being a grandpa but his greatest passion was dirt racing! He was a great supporter of the sport and for many years was an owner of late models racing weekly at the Accord Speedway with a few different drivers and years later a supporter with his son Ryan racing modifieds.
Albert served as Chairman of the Board of the Mount Carmel Square Sportsman's Club, and Commander of American Legion Post 1466. He was also a member of Stone Church Fishing Club of Hyde Park and a past member of the Italian Center.
Albert is survived by his sons, Ryan (Karen) of Hyde Park; Albert Stortini and his companion, Lorraine DePaolo Canning of Poughkeepsie; his sister, Mary Stortini (Richard Northrup) of Queensbury, NY; his brother Frank Stortini (Robin) of Rhinebeck; his grandchildren Joseph Stortini, Marissa Stortini and Julianna Stortini of Hyde Park; his step-children, Michael and Matthew Ingoglia and Michelle Stutzel; his uncle Dominic (Kathleen) Palmieri of Beacon; his aunts Rose Palmieri and Madeline (Ray) Lund, both of California; and his close friend Steve Scivolette of Poughkeepsie who remained at his side until the end as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. In addition to his parents, Albert was predeceased by his uncles Anthony Stortini, Pasquale Palmieri, and Louis (Sonny) Palmeri, and his aunt Elvera Palmieri DeGroff.
The family would like to thank his Dyson Center oncology team and the 5th floor doctors and nurses, Hudson Valley Hospice and the Elanor Nursing Home.
As per Albert's request there will be no calling hours, but a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8th from 1pm to 4pm at the American Legion Post 1466, 50 Legion Road, Poughkeepsie.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 218 Mill Street Poughkeepsie, NY. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 6, 2019