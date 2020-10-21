Dr. Albert De Bonis
MILLBROOK - Dr. Albert L. De Bonis died in his home on October 19th, 2020 in Millbrook, NY due to heart disease. He had just turned 70.
Al was born on October 18, 1950 in Poughkeepsie, NY to his parents, Frances and Louis "Chick" De Bonis, long-time residents of Millbrook. He graduated from Paul Smith's College and the University of Massachusetts, then earned his M.S. in Wood Mechanics and Ph.D. in Wood Science/Engineering at Colorado State University. He taught wood science at Virginia Polytechnic Institute before settling down in his hometown, Millbrook, where he built a post-and-beam home and raised his family.
In 1984 he founded Wood Advisory Services, a wood science and engineering consulting company. He was a leading expert in his field and this specialized career allowed him to extensively travel worldwide.When he wasn't traveling for work, he would speed around the Northeast and Canada racing vintage Corvettes with the SCCA and other associations. He was actively involved in the organization and was beloved by the other drivers. He also regularly visited Italy where he enjoyed discovering his heritage, the culture, language, wine, and most of all, the food. Al was an avid hunter, a family tradition he inherited from his father and passed down to his son Tony.
He loved the Hudson Valley and Millbrook in particular. Al has been a Town Councilman for the Town of Washington since 2012. He helped facilitate the creation of Museum in the Streets which explored the relationship between Millbrook and her Italian sister city, Fondi, where his family originated. He made his film debut in 2017, being featured in Il Villaggio di Millbrook, a related documentary.
Although he would hate to admit it, Al was loving, warm, and generous. While he loved to tease his friends and family, he would do anything for them. He was a straight-shooter and stood up for his beliefs. He was a proud American patriot.
Albert is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda; his sister Rosemary and her husband Douglas Allen; his children Omar, Joshua, and Tony; his daughters-in-law Shayna and Amanda; and his grandchildren Keana, Sierra, Brandon, Logan, and Malia. Family, friends, and community were incredibly important to him.
An outdoor wake is scheduled at the De Bonis home at 121 Valley Farm Road in Millbrook on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:30am-1:30pm. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at Clove Cemetery across the street from Valley Bible Fellowship Church, 1875 Clove Road, Lagrangeville, NY. Attendees are asked to please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Millbrook Fire Department at PO Box 202 Millbrook, NY 12545. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.