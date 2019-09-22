|
Albert H. Pijnappel
Poughkeepsie, New York - Albert H. Pijnappel, 96 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He had been a local resident since 1954, and previously lived in Holland. Albert was born on December 26, 1922 in Nijmegen, Netherlands and was the son of the late Anthony and Gertruda Huet Pijnappel. His father predeceased him. On May 16, 1956 he married Margartha Zwan in Liberty, NY and she survives him at home. Albert worked as teacher for the Sullivan County Community College and as an instructor at the Culinary Institute of America. He was a certified Executive Pastry Chef and a member of the American Culinary Federation with his Masters in Pastry. Albert was also a member of St. Martin de Porres Church. In addition to his wife, Margartha, Albert is survived by his son John A. Pijnappel of LaGrange, and his granddaughter Kimberly Ann Pijnappel of LaGrange. Albert was predeceased by his father, five sisters, one brother and his two grandsons. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. There will be a service held at 10:30am during visitation. Burial will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019