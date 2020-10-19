Albert Huneke
Elizaville - Albert L Huneke, 90, of Elizaville, NY, passed away peacefully at the Thompson House.
Al is survived by his wife, M. Virginia (Dittmar) Huneke, whom he married on September 30, 1951 at the Church of Messiah in Rhinebeck; his daughters, Sandra (Ken) Schwarz and Pat (Jeff) Keeley; his grandsons, Clinton Keeley, Justin Keeley and Mark Schwarz, and several nieces and nephews.
He was born February 14, 1930 in Englewood, NJ. He attended Red Hook Schools and enlisted in the US Army where he served for 20 years, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. Among his many awards and decorations were the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star with V for Valor, Army Occupation Medal with Berlin Airlift device and Purple Heart. Serving in humanitarian missions as well as Korea and Vietnam, he distinguished himself.
He was a lifelong member of the Memorial Lutheran Church of Rock City, where he served as Church Council President for many years. He served as Post Commander of the Red Hook VFW Post 7765. He served one term as Councilman for the Town of Red Hook, and also served on the Board of Directors for Rock City Cemetery Association.
He served several terms as Charter Organization Representation for the Boy Scouts of America while in the US Army and after retirement. He was extremely proud that all three of his grandsons attained the rank of Eagle Scout and that they had all received the God and Church medal and Religious emblem.
After retiring from the Army, Al was self-employed in construction and renovation for over 20 years, throughout the local area. When he finally retired, he enjoyed his family and his vegetable garden.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 3PM. The Pastor Jim Miller will officiate. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to the Memorial Lutheran Church of Rock City.
