Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1945 - 2019
Albert J. Rizzo Jr. Obituary
Albert J. Rizzo, Jr.

Wappingers Falls - Albert J. Rizzo, Jr., 73, an area resident for 18 years and formerly of Queens, died peacefully on July 15, 2019 at his home.

Born in Flushing on August 10, 1945, he was the son of Albert J. Rizzo, Sr. and Nicoletta Caputo. Albert was employed as a Production Associate for Local #812 in Elmsford, working for Coca Cola for over 40 years, and was a proud member of Teamsters Local #812. He enjoyed going to the movies with his son.

On January 21, 2002 at their home, Albert married Karen Hileman who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, William "Billy" Rizzo, Erik Rizzo, and Mia Rizzo; his brother, Joseph Rizzo; and his grandson, Erik John Rizzo Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday at 11am at the Funeral Home followed by interment in Hopewell Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Albert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 17, 2019
